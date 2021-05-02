75,OOOth Allograft Patient for Hospital Innovations

Leading UK based medical supply company Hospital Innovations has celebrated a significant milestone in the treatment of patients using allograft.

Since the company was founded in 2008 by Chairman Phil Davies, the largest privately owned tissue bank in the UK – which has a portfolio including bone, cartilage, DBM, fascia, skin and tendon allografts – is proud to have provided its 75,000th allograft.

An allograft is a transplant of a tissue or organ from another person that is used to help patients regain mobility, restore function and enjoy a better quality of life.

The 75,000th allograft provided was a tendon allograft in surgery performed by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr. Luke Jones and his team at King Edward VII Hospital, London. The operation, a complex revision anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, will help the sporting female patient return to fitness following an injury sustained while playing rugby for her local team.

The two stage revision procedure included bone grafting of the ACL tunnels with placement of fully cannulated bone dowels, followed by the reconstruction of the damaged ACL using a BioCleanse processed tendon allograft. An additional lateral tenodesis procedure was also performed.

Following the procedure, Mr. Jones said:

“I have been using allograft tendon and bone from Hospital Innovations in selected patients for over two years. I find the tissue to be of the highest quality. In addition to the world leading graft preparation techniques and safety profile, the customer service and support from Hospital Innovations is excellent. I recommend them wholeheartedly to any soft tissue knee surgeon whose practice profile necessitates allograft use.”

Sarah Lister-Sims, Managing Director at Hospital Innovations, said:

“75,000 grafts implanted is a huge milestone, and testimony to all the hard work we have done at Hospital Innovations since 2008. No other company in the UK has the heritage that we have and we are very proud of the fact that so many patients have benefitted from the outstanding service we provide. Patient safety is paramount to us and we are pleased to report that there have been zero reportable adverse issues during this time. We greatly look forward to our 100,000th graft in the near future, and to continue to serve UK clinicians and their patients.”

Hospital Innovations specialises in creating and delivering effective, safe and innovative solutions to hospitals and clinics worldwide. The South Wales based organisation has grown into a globally trading company since its inception in 2008.