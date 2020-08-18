75 Jobs to be Created at New Processing Facility in Pembrokeshire

Up to 75 jobs are set to be created at a new vegetable processing facility just outside Haverfordwest, thanks to approved planning.

The application by Hacer Developments on behalf of local firm Puffin Produce was granted by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee.

Recommending its approval, the Director of Community Services, Dr Steven Jones, said the facility would ‘create up to 75 jobs across the supply chain from field to fork and enhance job security to hundreds of other employees’.

Huw Thomas, Managing Director of Puffin Produce said

“This is a great step forward for Puffin Produce and the group of Pembrokeshire farmers that supply us. “Adding value to the potatoes and vegetables we produce locally is the logical next step for Puffin and our supply chain.”

The application is part of ambitious wider proposals to establish a major food park on the site at Withybush Road, near the industrial estate.

Developed by the County Council’s regeneration team, the proposals aim to ensure that the value of the Pembrokeshire food market is captured locally.

Plans include a combination of providing the infrastructure in terms of roads and services alongside production facilities such as incubation units for start-up and expanding businesses.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member with Responsibility for the Economy, said: