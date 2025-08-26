economy-infrastructure wales white
26 August 2025
Economy / Infrastructure

71% of Welsh Online Businesses Confident of Growth in Next Year

A report from eBay UK has revealed that 71% of Wales-based e-commerce businesses feel confident about business growth in the next 12 months, with 31% describing themselves as ‘very confident’. 

The Censuswide research, commissioned by eBay, polled 1,000 UK small businesses selling via online platforms to spotlight a new generation of entrepreneurs that are building full-time businesses on their own terms.

A combined 63% said they felt excited (24%) or curious (39%) about the potential of AI, with a third (31%) using it to list products faster and more easily, 27% to experiment with new products or ideas and 27% to grow sales or reach new customers.

Nearly two thirds (63%) of respondents said their e-commerce business is now their main job, 39% started with an investment of less than £1,000, and 35% started the business from their bedroom.

Despite this positivity, businesses acknowledge a difficult outlook, citing a challenging UK economic environment (39%), a lack of time due to work and childcare responsibilities (24%), confidence or mindset (24%) as their biggest potential barriers to growth.

Eve Williams, General Manager of eBay UK, said:

“Wales is home to a new generation of entrepreneurs who are embracing AI and e-commerce to build flexible, future-ready businesses. From Cardiff to Bangor, sellers are showing us how ambition and innovation fuel growth. eBay is proud to support them on that journey.”



