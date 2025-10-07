£70m Contract Awarded for North Wales Nuclear Decommissioning Works

Infrastructure solutions company Costain has been selected by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) to deliver a decommissioning project at the Trawsfynydd nuclear power station in the Snowdonia National Park.

Costain’s in-house engineering team will work with NRS to support the safe and compliant decommissioning of the reactor buildings, which were built in the 1960s and have been subject to decommissioning works since 1991. The project is worth approximately £70 million to Costain, and the programme is expected to take around four years.

At its peak, Costain is expected to employ more than 100 people to deliver the programme.

Costain will manage the deconstruction and partial reduction in the height of the power station’s two reactor buildings from approximately 54m to 25m. Costain will also deliver civils and remedial works to ensure that the buildings are in a safe and stable configuration for the commencement of subsequent decommissioning activity on the site.

Sam White, managing director, natural resources at Costain, said:

“Whether it's designing the infrastructure that will produce the next generation of advanced nuclear fuel, plant optimisation or managing large-scale decommissioning programmes, Costain has decades of experience delivering predictable, best-in class solutions across the entire nuclear energy lifecycle. “This work is all part of creating a sustainable future, and we’re looking forward to deepening our relationship with NRS and working collaboratively with our local supply chain to complete this complex decommissioning project to the highest safety and quality standards.”

Rob Fletcher, chief executive officer at Nuclear Restoration Services, said:

“This is a pivotal moment for Trawsfynydd. After years of careful planning and preparation, we're now moving into the delivery phase of one of the most complex and ambitious decommissioning projects in the UK. We’re delighted to be working with our supply chain partners to shape this next stage in the site’s journey, ensuring the work is undertaken safely, securely and sustainably for all our futures.”

Costain previously delivered enabling works at Trawsfynydd to facilitate the decommissioning process, including the installation of a new capping roof on both the reactor buildings. It is also working with NRS (formerly Magnox) on a six-year decommissioning programme across 11 UK sites, and delivering decommission and asset care work for Sellafield as part of the Decommissioning Delivery Partnership.

The award marks Costain’s latest contract to deliver critically important infrastructure in the highly regulated nuclear energy sector. Earlier this year, Costain was selected to design Urenco’s new state-of-the-art advanced nuclear fuels production facility in Cheshire. It is also delivering a multi-million-pound framework to provide resourcing for the construction of Sizewell C.