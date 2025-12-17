£6m Wales Residential Property Fund Loan Supports St Clears Housing Scheme

The second phase of a new housing development in St Clears, Carmarthenshire, is nearing completion following a £6 million investment by the Development Bank of Wales.

The loan from the Wales Residential Property Fund has been provided to Solitaire, a joint venture established specifically to deliver the scheme, known as Priory Fields. Construction is being led by Obsidian Homes, a fast-growing housebuilder which now employs 40 people in West Wales.

Phase two of the Priory Fields development, located to the west of High Street in St Clears, comprises 29 new homes. These include seven two-bedroom semi-detached houses, 13 three-bedroom semis, and nine four-bedroom detached properties.

The delivery of phase two follows the successful delivery and sale of 23 homes in phase one, which completed in early 2024. This was also funded by the Development Bank of Wales.

Built using modern timber-frame construction and energy-efficient design, the new homes achieve an A-rated EPC score of around 94%, supported by solar PV panels, EV charging points, high-performance insulation and low-impact construction methods.

For Obsidian Homes, the development represents a further milestone in the company’s rapid growth and its commitment to providing high-quality homes for the West Wales community.

Huw Morgan, Co-director of Obsidian Homes, said:

“I grew up just a stone’s throw from our first development, and delivering high-quality homes on our doorstep means a lot to us. In St Clears we’ve already completed over 20 units, with more finishing soon, and the feedback from residents has been overwhelmingly positive. We work hard to ensure people are happy in their new homes and being able to walk through the site and see that satisfaction first-hand is incredibly rewarding.”

Paul Rees, Co-director of Obsidian Homes, added:

“We now employ around 40 people directly – our own groundworkers, plumbers, carpenters and bricklayers – and almost all of them live within 10 to 15 miles of the site. Being able to sustain that level of local employment across our schemes is a major part of who we are. We’ve built a strong local reputation for quality, and developments like St Clears help reinforce that. Many of our buyers come from the town or surrounding area, and we’re proud to deliver homes that the local community truly values.”

Karl Jones and Rob Good are Property Development Executives at the Development Bank of Wales. They said:

“This is an excellent opportunity to provide a second round of funding to a well-regarded West Wales residential developer for a scheme offering much-needed homes in a popular and established community. Demand in St Clears remains strong, and the development delivers high-quality, energy-efficient homes with real local benefit. “The strong local supply chain, commitment to sustainable construction and consistent track record of delivery make this a project we’re very pleased to support. Obsidian’s ability to employ local trades and maintain quality across multiple schemes is a clear benefit to the regional economy.”

The Development Bank provides short-term residential, mixed-use, and commercial property development finance from £150,000 to £10 million from a range of funds including the Wales Commercial Property Fund, Wales Residential Property Fund and Green Development Incentive.