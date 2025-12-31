67 Welsh Recipients Celebrated in HM The King’s New Year Honours List

67 people from Wales who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Years Honours List 2026.
Those receiving honours in Wales include 29 year old Ffion Lucy Mitchell-Langford who received a BEM for her dedicated efforts to environmental and social justice in Wales and Julie Denley who receives a BEM at aged 56 for her commitment to reforming Mental Health services in Wales.
In total, 1,157 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus being on those who have championed their communities.
This year’s recipients include dedicated foster carers, role models in women’s sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and supporters of young people.
Recipients from Wales make up 5.4% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.
“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
“Congratulations to all the very deserving recipients from across Wales who have been recognised this year.
“They have been commended for the wonderful work they do, improving the lives of others and making a difference to their communities, often giving their time for free, raising money for charity or supporting vulnerable people.
“The list covers every aspect of life in Wales from sport to health and wellbeing and music and the arts. The work of these extraordinary people has a huge impact on countless lives.
“I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their passion and dedication and for the inspirational role they play.”
Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.
Notable recipients across Wales include:
- Ffion Lucy Mitchell-Langford, aged 29 receives a BEM for services to the Natural Marine Environment and to the communities in North Wales. A dedicated advocate for environmental and social justice in Wales, her career highlights extensive work in marine conservation and community engagement. She secured over £240,000 for the UK’s first community-led ocean literacy project, and her “Ocean Connection Programme” enhanced over 1,250 people’s relationship with the coast, significantly increasing ocean literacy. Her innovative work is recognised both nationally and internationally.
- Julie Denley BEM, aged 56 receives a BEM for services to Mental Health Services. A leader in innovative mental health for over 30 years, she championed citizen-led approaches and influenced service redesign in Wales. Following the Sainsbury Review, she established one of Wales’s first Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Services. She revitalised the Acute Mental Health Service, winning the Chief Nursing Officer’s Award, and launched a new Primary Care Mental Health Service.
- Ronald William Pearson, aged 78 receives a BEM for services to Cricket. He has dedicated 63 years to the Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club, establishing the club as a social hub for over 3,000 residents. He was recently honored with a Honorary Lifetime Vice-President Award at the ECB’s national 2024 Cricket Collective Awards for his decades of selfless service.
- Darren Shane Davies, aged 55 received a BEM for services to Rugby in Torfaen. With an extraordinary contribution to Talywain since establishing and coaching an under-8s rugby team in 1998, they have coached the same team from junior to senior rugby, achieving back-to-back promotions through the Welsh rugby tier system to the WRU Championship in 2024. Despite working full-time as an electrical fitter, they continue to raise the community’s profile through fundraising and charity activities.