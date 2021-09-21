£66m Funding Made Available as Key Agricultural Schemes Extended

More than £66 million is being made available by the Welsh Government to continue delivering positive environmental outcomes for Wales, a key part of maximising the protective power of nature through farming.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced the Glastir Advanced, Commons and Organic contracts are being extended until December 2023.

The Minister also says it is the intention for the Basic Payment Scheme to continue until 2023, subject to the UK Government’s comprehensive spending review.

Over 1.3m hectares of Welsh agricultural land come under a Glastir contract and the continuation of the scheme ensures priority sites and areas in Wales are managed effectively to achieve positive environmental outcomes.

This includes conserving and enhancing wildlife and biodiversity, improving soil and water resources, restoring peatland habitats and contributing to the decarbonisation of Welsh agriculture.

All existing eligible contract holders will be offered an extension via their RPW on-line accounts.

The Minister also announced a further £7m to extend the Farming Connect programme through to March 2023.

Farming Connect has been key in providing important business support to thousands of farmers and foresters across Wales.

This has included identifying areas for improvement, developing skills and helping find more efficient and innovative ways of working.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: