63,000 Welsh Firms Received £2.3bn from Covid Loan Schemes

New data published shows that businesses across Wales received a total of over £2.3bn in funding under the government’s two largest Covid-19 loan schemes, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS).

The schemes provided financial support to businesses across the UK impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, closing for applicants at the end of March 2021.

Nearly 60,000 loans worth over £1.6bn have been provided across Wales under the Bounce Bank Loan Scheme, which provided a six-year term loan from £2,000 up to 25% of a business’ turnover, with a limit of £50,000.

Over 3,200 loans worth over £0.7bn have been provided across Wales under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, which provided Business loans, overdrafts, invoice finance & asset finance of up to £5m to businesses with a turnover less than £45m.

Total funding from the schemes provided to nearly 63,000 businesses represents 4% of the UK total, broadly in line with the relative size of Wales’s business population (3%).

Mark Sterritt, UK Network Director, Wales at British Business Bank said: