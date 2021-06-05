60,000 sqft of Additional Space Secured for Newport E-Warehousing

National storage, distribution, and online fulfilment specialists E-Warehousing have secured another 60,000 sqft of warehousing space at their current location on a business park just north of Newport.

The company already has over 250,000 sqft on the business park, and the additional space is required due to a growth in demand for their services over the past 12 months which company chairman Paul Seward explains can be attributed to the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Mr Seward said,

“Consumer buying behaviour has changed significantly over the past 12 months. Online sales in most industry sectors have increased exponentially and companies have adapted to accommodate for this. We initially expanded our online fulfilment department from our Kenilworth base to South Wales, and both are now near capacity. We are also in advanced negotiations to secure a further 100,000 sqft in another south Wales location.” He continued, “Some of our clients began to stockpile products and goods they import due to the uncertainty of Brexit. This trend has continued with many increasing the amount of space they require and the addition of new ones. It’s a very buoyant market, and our proactive planning will enable us to provide our services to more clients.”

The expansion of the business will generate several full time and temporary positions in their south Wales base.