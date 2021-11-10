6 in10 Welsh Employees Seek Changes at Work

Six out of 10 workers in Wales plan to make changes to their careers in the next 12 months, according to a new study published today by Aviva. This is a striking increase of 10 percentage points since February 2021, when 53% of Welsh workers were intending to make changes.

However, the proportion of workers in Wales planning modifications is slightly lower than the UK average of 65%.

The intended alterations vary greatly, ranging from reducing hours, to moving roles within an organisation, to choosing a different career path completely.

Career ambition in next 12 months Percentage of Welsh workers July 2020 Percentage of Welsh workers February 2021 Percentage of Welsh workers October 2021 I plan to retrain / learn new skills 11% 5% 10% I plan to set up my own business / work for myself 10% 9% 7% I plan to find a role which helps others / makes a difference to those in need 8% 9% 6% I plan to increase my working hours (e.g. part time to full time) 7% 4% 12% I plan to follow a completely different career path 6% 8% 2% I plan to retire 6% 4% 8% I plan to gain more academic qualifications 5% 11% 12% I plan to find a role which will allow me to work from home 5% 9% 9% I plan to find a new role but with the same organisation 3% 5% 9% I plan to reduce my working hours (e.g. full time to part time) 2% 7% 8% I plan to find employment after losing my job 2% 3% 3% I plan to move companies but stay in the same industry/role 1% 5% 10%

Flexibility at work

The study also provides insights into how the last two years have changed working patterns – and how colleagues feel about this situation.

Overall, employees believe the pandemic has had a positive effect regarding flexibility at work. Six out of 10 Welsh workers (62%) say recent events have helped companies to improve their approaches to flexible working.

There are certain aspects of employment that people now class as ‘deal-breakers’ when it comes to flexibility.

Flexibility benefit at work Proportion of UK employees who would class as a essential when seeking a role Proportion of Welsh employees who would class as essential when seeking a role Option to work varying / flexible hours each day across the week 20% 17% Ability to work from home some of the time 18% 16% Ability to work from home all of the time 15% 16% Childcare flexibility 14% 16% Option to reduce to part time 14% 17% Option to work longer hours over shorter number of days 11% 11% Duvet days (leave at short notice) 10% 10% Option to buy / sell extra holiday 9% 9% Volunteering leave 8% 7% Option to job-share 7% 7%

The option to vary daily hours across the week and the ability to reduce hours to part-time are the most common deal-breakers, with nearly one in five workers in Wales (17%) classing these benefit as “essential” when looking for a role. They are closely followed by the ability to work from home some or all of the time, and childcare flexibility – must-haves for 16% of Welsh employees.

Nicki Charles, Retail MD, Customer, Aviva General Insurance says: