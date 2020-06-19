£6.5m Circular Economy Funding to Support a Green Recovery

The Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government has launched the second round of Welsh Government’s £6.5m Circular Economy fund for local authorities and publicly funded bodies, including town and community councils, to support the green recovery.

Following a successful first round, the fund has been expanded to support the post-Covid response and green recovery in Wales. The Circular Economy Fund will support actions to make the circular economy a reality in Wales, by keeping materials in circulation for as long as possible and avoiding waste. Wales is on course to become a global leader in recycling and a circular economy is important to increasing resilience and making Wales net zero carbon Wales by 2050.

This year’s funding of £3.2m, targeted at local authorities and publicly funded bodies, runs in parallel to the Circular Economy Fund for businesses. Recognising both the challenges faced as a result of Covid-19 and the opportunities associated with the transition to a circular economy in Wales. £3.5m is also available to businesses to increase their use of recycled materials in manufactured products, components or packaging and re-use, refurbishment and remanufacturing activities.

A Circular economy is an important part of a green recovery, tackling the climate emergency and improving resilience. By keeping resources in use for as long as possible and avoiding waste, it not only benefits the environment, but will enable Wales to take advantage of economic opportunities by shortening supply chains and making the most of recycled materials.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said: