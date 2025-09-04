£6.25m Affordable Housing Development in Denbigh Nears Completion

Adra housing association has announced a major milestone in its ambition to increase the number of affordable housing in North Wales, with the Ysgol Pendref housing development in Denbigh now nearing completion.

It’s Adra’s largest housing scheme to date and most of the tenants for the 110 energy efficient homes have now moved in.

The development was facilitated by a social housing grant of £6.25 million from Denbighshire County Council and is located on Gwaenynog Road. It comprises 110 new homes—80 affordable units and 30 market rent properties—designed to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient, modern housing in Denbighshire.

Elise Jones is one of the latest tenants to move into their new home. Elise said:

“It means the world. I’ve been living with all my children and grandchildren, and it’s been overcrowded. But now, most have gone, and I’ve been left with a five- bed house. My son’s autistic and is home schooled so it means the world to us to have a new home. It’s everything he’s needed. “It’s going to make a massive difference. It’s also quiet, it’s new, I haven’t got to do anything for the first time ever in my life. It’s the best thing that’s happened to us.”

Gemma Atkins, another tenant moving in with her children, said:

“It means a lot considering we lived in a two-bedroom for 11 years. “It was quite a nice shock when I had the phone call to say I could have a new four-bedroom house. I said yes instantly. “It means that the kids get their own space. It means that we’re closer as well to family in Denbigh. It means the lot to us that we’ve got somewhere decent. “The house is beautiful. I can’t wait to decorate, and the kids can’t wait to decorate their own rooms as well”.

Carwyn George, Adra’s Allocations Manager, said:

“This was a great team effort, and I am very proud to have been involved in this new development. I’d like to extend a special thanks to Denbighshire County Council. The collaboration between internal teams and Denbighshire County Council enabled us to overcome early challenges and support tenants into their new homes. I hope that the new tenants will be very happy in their new homes.”

Rhys Thomas, Denbighshire's Cabinet Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said: