£6.1m to be Invested in Sports Facilities in Wales

Wales is set to receive a £6.1 million share of a fund to upgrade sports facilities across the UK.

The Cymru Football Foundation is working alongside the Premier League, The FA and the UK Government’s Football Foundation in England, and the Football Associations in Scotland and Northern Ireland, to use the funding to support new and improved pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights.

It will be targeted at deprived areas and support greater access and participation levels among under-represented people including women and girls, ethnic minority groups and disabled players.

The funding is designed to break down barriers to opportunity and tackle persistent health inequalities through prevention, the UK Government said.

The funding will be invested in sites during 2025/26, with £6.1 million allocated to Wales.

Projects in England are allocated £82.3 million -including a £2 million uplift of new investment committed in the current financial year – whilst £8.6 million is allocated to Scotland, and £3 million to Northern Ireland.

UK Government Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“Grassroots sport clubs are at the heart of communities across the UK. That’s why we’re investing £100 million to support new and upgraded pitches, changing rooms and clubhouses across the country, providing transformational funding to the areas that need it most.”

Of the funded projects, at least 40% will have a multi-sport offer so that more people can participate in sports other than football, meaning more people can get access to a wider variety of sports and activities that appeal to them including rugby, cricket and basketball.

Clubs and organisations are now being urged to come forward and apply for funding. Applications can be made in Wales via the Cymru Football Foundation. The first tranche of beneficiaries are expected to be confirmed in summer 2025.