Description

Carrying sole responsibility for a small business affects us all differently, and perhaps not always in a positive way!

Join us for some quick and practical ideas on lifting your mood, handling stress and keeping yourself well.

This free seminar will look at tools and strategies for managing your own stress, using proven techniques and approaches that will have a positive impact on you, your work and your business.

We will look at physical and environmental wellbeing – identifying ways that your surroundings, routines and general health may be affecting your productivity. We aim to support you to see how you might adjust your day-to-day practices to give you the best chance of improving your wellbeing.

Start YOUR journey towards being a business that values and embeds wellbeing for yourself and for your future workforce.

This event is being delivered in partnership by The Enterprise Hub and RCS.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:5th March 2020 – 09:00 – 11:00

WHERE:Llandudno Junction – Conwy Business Centre

SOURCE:hwbmenter.cymru