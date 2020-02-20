Description

Want to find out more about plans to develop the marine energy sector here in North Wales and the opportunities to develop the local supply chain?

This is a collaborative event between three Menter Môn projects – Morlais, Selkie and the Enterprise Hub under the M-SParc’s ‘EGNI’ banner.

The aim is to promote potential supply chain opportunities for businesses across the region, as well as understand the level of interest from local companies in order to start building relationships and planning ahead.

There will be opportunities to network and hear presentations and updates from the individual projects. Tidal turbine developers Minesto and Orbital Marine Power as well as local companies already operating in the sector will also share their experiences and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

*Gweler ddrafft o agenda isod – posib y bydd newidiadau. / *Please see draft agenda below – subject to change.

Cost:Free

WHEN:5th March 2020 – 09:00 – 13:30

WHERE:Gaerwen – M-SParc, Menai Science Park