£560,000 Funding for Welsh Waste Reduction and Re-Use Projects

Denbighshire County Council has secured more than £560,000 for waste reduction and re-use projects in the county.

The Welsh Government funding is for four projects under its Green Recovery Circular Economy fund which aims to help keep materials in circulation for as long as possible to avoid waste.

The funding will support work to increase the reuse of a range of unwanted items brought to Denbighshire’s three household waste recycling centres, to deliver a project to increase the kerbside collections of textiles for re-use by preparing clothing and other items for re-sale, to support the role of charities in providing places for donating and selling goods otherwise disposed of as waste, and to help deliver a social supermarket project based at Market Hall, Ruthin, to sell and distribute local food produce and reduce food waste.

Cllr Brian Jones, the Council’s Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said:

“The Council welcomes this funding which will provide a boost for our town centres as well as supporting the environment by keeping materials in circulation for as long as possible. “Keeping materials in use for longer reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps to sustain our environment for future generations. “The Council looks forward to working with our third sector partners on these projects which will benefit the whole county.”

The Council has made protecting the environment a priority and this funding will help contribute to the wider work ongoing in the county which includes the Council’s declaration of a climate change and ecological emergency which states a commitment to make the authority net carbon zero by 2030.