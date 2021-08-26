£551m Extra COVID Funding for Health and Social Services

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, has welcomed more than half a billion pounds of new funding for health and social services in Wales to deal with COVID.

The Welsh Government has allocated £411m for ongoing costs of dealing with the pandemic until April 2022 and £140m for recovery and tackling waiting times.

The Minister said:

The COVID pandemic has had a massive impact on the NHS and social services in Wales and is still facing significant costs in dealing with it. I am therefore pleased to confirm an extra £411m for these costs, including the vaccination programme, testing, PPE, and new cleaning standards for infection control. The knock-on effect from dealing with the pandemic has also been huge. Waiting lists have increased by more than 33% and are now at record levels. Getting back to where we were before the pandemic is going to take a lot of time and investment in new ways of working. So we are also providing an extra £140m to the NHS for this work. £100m will be used to help health boards’ recovery plans, including speeding up the treatment of those who have been waiting the longest. While £40m is for equipment and adapting hospitals and other buildings to increase capacity for routine procedures, whilst maintaining COVID safe areas.

The money announced today is an addition to the £100m funding announced in May to support the Welsh Government’s Health and Social Services COVID Recovery Plan.

She added:

I recognise it is a huge task just to get back to where we were before the pandemic. However, we must also grasp this opportunity to adopt new ways of working and create a sustainable health and social care system that can meet the demands of the future.

Finance and Local Government Minister, Rebecca Evans, said today’s money was part of a package of funding to help Wales recover from the COVID pandemic.

She said: