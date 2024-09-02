£53k Project to make Elan Valley more Accessible is Completed

A £53,000 project to make woodland in the Elan Valley more accessible to visitors has been completed thanks to grant funding secured by Powys County Council.

The work has included creating accessible paths, with better surfaces, accessible gates and steps to the top of Pen y Garreg Dam, in Penbont Woods, along with a viewing platform and an accessible picnic table.

Two shelters, providing more information on the Celtic rainforest in the Elan Valley and the recently reopened Devil’s Gulch, have also been built.

The work was made possible thanks to the 80% grant funding secured by the county council’s Economy and Climate Service from Welsh Government, as part of its Brilliant Basics scheme.

“Tourism is very important to the Powys economy. We, therefore, want to do everything we can to protect the assets we have and make our beautiful county a more attractive place to visit,” said Cllr David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “I hope many more people will now be encouraged to explore the Elan Valley.”

The improvements have been managed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, which also provided the rest of the funding.

“We are very grateful that the Brilliant Basics funding, through Powys County Council, has supported us again this year to improve access for visitors to the Elan Valley”, said Mike Booth, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water Visitor Attractions Manager for the Elan Valley. “We run tours and education visits throughout the year and hold regular open days throughout the summer to give visitors the opportunity to see inside one of our spectacular dams, providing a unique experience. “The addition of the information shelters provides visitors an insight into the special quality and importance of the Elan Valley which people come to enjoy.”

The Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics scheme has seen £5 million allocated to small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements across Wales for 2023-25.

The Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, said:

“Through our Brilliant Basics scheme, we want to ensure that the stunning beauty of Wales is open and accessible for all. The investment at Elan Valley has led to a host of improvements and additions which will help make local people and visitors’ time at one of Wales’s most spectacular spots even more special. “This project is a great example of organisations working together, and I thank Powys County Council and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water for overseeing this work.”

Powys County Council was successful in securing £300,000 of this, which is being spent on 10 projects covering better access, car parks, trails, electric vehicle charging points, signage and interpretation, and toilet upgrades at various locations.

The Celtic rainforest – a temperate rainforest – once covered much of Ireland and the west of Britain but still exists in small fragments, in places like the Elan Valley.

The Devil’s Gulch is a popular waking route in the Elan Valley that was reopened to the public at the beginning of last year, after repair work was completed to make it safe.