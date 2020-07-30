52% of Employees will Continue to Work Remotely

According to a recent poll 52% of respondents will continue to work remotely for the next few months. 19% will go back to the office on a part-time basis, 19% will go back full time and an additional 10% specified another option.

The poll also found that 90% of those who replied felt that their employer has effectively communicated with them about a potential return to the workplace throughout the lockdown period. Furthermore, on a scale of 1-10, with one being not at all and 10 being extensively, 54% feel extensively that their employer has taken the right precautions to ensure a safe return to the office. A further 18% opted for a nine and only 1% opted for a score of one.

Peter Swabey, Policy and Research Director at The Chartered Governance Institute said:

“It is clear from the responses that many respondents will continue to work remotely for the time being, but envisage having more flexibility about where to work when they do return to the office. A poll that we ran last month found that just over a third of people (36%) did not wish to return to the workplace, the same percentage of respondents who did. Many see the benefits to remote working, such as a reduced commute time and more time to spend with family, and one respondent felt so strongly about the advantages of home working that they said they would look for another job if denied the opportunity to do so. However, not all respondents are wedded to the idea of home working. One respondent to this latest poll mentioned that there are adverse consequences, including difficulties in collaborating, lack of social/informal networking, as well as difficulties in training/development including observing behaviour/shadowing. There are also many other factors that organisations need to consider when looking at this issue, such as mental wellbeing and physical discomfort if people are working from home in conditions that are less ideal than they might be in the office.”

Asked whether remote working has been embraced or whether office based working is favoured, a range of answers were given, which included the following: