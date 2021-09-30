£500k Refinancing Package for Innovative Medical Imaging Firm

Medical Connections Ltd, the small innovative medical imaging software and consultancy company based at Axis Way, Llansamlet, Swansea has completed a £500,000 refinancing package from Barclays.

The funding will support its continued growth and strengthen its position as a leading global provider of bespoke software toolkits to the healthcare sector.

Created with the aim of making medical image and record integration simpler, faster, cheaper and more reliable, the business now employs 7 staff and anticipates turnover to exceed the £1 million milestone this year.

Established over 20 years ago and establishing a client base in North and South America, Europe and Asia as well as Australia and India, this is a global niche sector leader with industry expertise and experience.

Philippa Webb, Director of Operations said,

“We are a local innovative business passionate about delivering memorable customer experience. We are at the cutting edge of medical data transfer based in Swansea with a big product and big ambition as we continue to operate on a global scale. The pandemic has only heightened the demand for faster, more efficient medical data transfer and we are committed to using our expertise to support the healthcare sector.”

Steve Davies, Barclays Relationship Director said,