£500k Funding Helps Caerphilly Business Relocate and Safeguard Jobs

Welsh Government support is helping a Caerphilly county borough-based business to future proof its operations by relocating and safeguarding jobs.

Hawker Siddeley Switchgear, which manufactures electrical switchgear and overhead line equipment, will use £500,000 of Welsh Government funding to move from its existing site at Pontllanfraith to the former British Airways interiors seat assembly factory in nearby Blackwood.

This site provides an ideal location for the business, which counts Network Rail, Western Power Distribution, London Underground, Sydney Trains, and metro projects in China among key UK and international customers. A total of 196 jobs will be safeguarded by the move, which will also offer minimal disruption for the workforce.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said of the investment from the Economy Futures Fund:

“Hawker Siddeley Switchgear is a well-established company which has been anchored in the local community for 80 years. They are an important employer in the region, and I am delighted our support will help them to future proof their operations at a time when they are anticipating significant business growth. “This government is committed to backing Welsh business, and as we emerge from the Coronavirus pandemic one of my priorities is to kickstart Wales’ economic recovery, ensuring it becomes an engine for sustainable, green growth. “This investment is further proof of that, with Hawker Siddeley Switchgear set to play a role in replacing ageing UK infrastructure and making the network fit for new electric vehicles over the coming years. “This continues to be an incredibly challenging time, but this announcement will protect quality jobs being lost from the South East Wales region and provide a vital boost to the local economy.”

Chris Abbott, CEO of the BRUSH Group, Hawker Siddeley Switchgear’s parent company, said: