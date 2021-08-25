£500,000 of Training Funding Made Available to Retrain in International Trade

The Institute of Export & International Trade T(IOE&IT) has announced that it is making £500,000 of funding available to help workers who have been furloughed, made redundant or become unemployed.

Marco Forgione, the IOE&IT Director General chats to Business News Wales about the decision here:

The IOE&IT is the UK's leading professional body for those involved in international trade and it stands ready to help companies with skills shortages and those facing a change in circumstances as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recognition of the end of the furlough scheme, the IOE&IT has developed a new ‘Step into International Trade' training programme. International trade is integral to the UK's economy and making sure that it continues to flourish will be a hugely important part of the country's recovery from the pandemic. At the same time, since the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK is also undergoing the most significant set of revisions to its trade policy for half a century. That means that there is a need for more skilled people to work in international trade.

Marco Forgione said:

“Step into International Trade is about offering workers who have recently had a change in circumstances a chance to train for a new career path. The UK is at an historic junction in terms of its trading relationship with the rest of the world and businesses need more skilled people to work in international trade.” He continued “We have made £500,000 available to kick start this effort and introduce new people into the jobs market. Average salaries for customs and logistics managers start between £35,000 – £40,000 and this training package is designed to help people enter this exciting field.”

Minister for Exports, Graham Stuart MP, said:

“International trade is the backbone of our economy, creating better jobs and higher wages, more choice and lower prices for British consumers, and economic security and prosperity for British families. “It's fantastic that the Institute of Export & International Trade is launching a new training package that will help boost the nation's trading expertise as we look to build back better from the Covid crisis. I'm pleased to note this initiative is in line with DIT's own UK Export Academy.”

The Programme

Step into International Trade has been specifically designed for individuals whose employment status has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Staff with international trade skills are needed so that firms can adapt to new post-Brexit rules, make the most of the UK's new trade agreements and expand into overseas markets. The programme, which will see its first course begin on the 2nd September, is comprised of two steps.

· ‘Step into International Trade' training course

· Certificate in International Trade, Customs and Logistics

The programme will be delivered online by the IOE&IT team of customs and trade experts. The programme allows time for learners to research and read papers and articles as well as using the learning materials which will supplied online. Crucially, The Institute will also provide them with a subject specific tutor for each module who will be able to guide their learning.

Marco added: