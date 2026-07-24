50,000 Youngsters Trained in Rail Safety in South Wales

An award-winning rail safety campaign by Transport for Wales (TfW) has delivered rail safety education workshops to 50,000 pupils, contributing to a 23% drop in trespass incidents across the South Wales Metro lines.

Launched in summer 2023, the No Second Chances campaign was designed to reduce anti-social behaviour and trespass on the railway, particularly among young people.

At its heart is a simple message; clothes can have a second life. People can't.

The milestone comes after TfW recently completed the installation of 281.5 miles of live overhead line wires (OLE), carrying 25,000 volts across the Core Valley Lines, meaning that trespassing onto the railway now carries an even greater risk.

By blending behavioural science with immersive storytelling, the campaign is reinforcing its message ahead of the summer months, urging the public to stay off the tracks and stay safe.

Kelsey Barcenilla, Transport for Wales Engagement Manager, said:

“Directly engaging with 50,000 pupils through in-school workshops is a significant milestone allowing us to deliver safety messages to the age group where trespassing is most prevalent. “Alongside our much wider programme of public events, social media and work with ambassadors, we've driven a 23% reduction in trespass incidents on the Core Valley Lines. “This proves we are achieving positive behavioural change, and we'll continue working to make our railway safer for everyone. If any schools across the Cardiff and South Wales Valleys region haven't yet had our team visit, we encourage you to get in touch.”

The educational programme of in-school workshops for 11 – 15 year olds has been delivered in partnership with Bollo, an educational and public sector provider, and has been key in bringing messages directly into classrooms across South Wales.

Pete Walsh, Bollo's Company Director, said: