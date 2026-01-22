£50,000 Funding Fuels Growth and Innovation at E-Learning Software Firm

BCRS Business Loans has provided £50,000 of funding to e-learning software company Expert LMS to support its marketing strategy and drive business growth across the UK and beyond.

The funding, which has been made available via the British Business Bank’s £130 million Investment Fund for Wales, has enabled Swansea-headquartered Expert LMS to strengthen its marketing presence, convert free trials into paying customers, and expand visibility through event sponsorships, allowing networking with major organisations.

The company’s client base already includes UK-based Gaucho, the San Carlo Restaurant Group, and Sushi Samba, whilst the company has recently signed its first US client, LA-based Mountain Mikes, which currently has around 300 franchised venues. Expert LMS is now eyeing substantial growth, with a target of reaching 100,000 users within the next five years.

Unlike many competitors, Expert LMS does not purchase or resell existing software. Instead, it has invested heavily in developing its own cutting-edge learning management platform, allowing businesses and individual users to take full control of their e-learning. The platform hosts video content, enables companies to utilise pre-built e-learning modules or develop bespoke courses, and supports multiple languages.

Expert LMS worked with BCRS Business Loans’ Business Development Manager, Niki Haggerty-James, to gain access to a £50,000 finance package from BCRS Business Loans, in their role as fund managers for the smaller loans element of the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales, which was launched at the end of 2023.

Mark Bowden, founder and Director of Expert LMS, said:

“We were at a crossroads with the business, knowing the opportunities that were out there but without the budget to capitalise on them. “We contacted BCRS, and their support in securing the finance has been a game-changer and was a catalyst for our growth. It’s allowed us to elevate our marketing strategy, engage with larger companies, and showcase our unique, self-developed platform to a wider audience. “We have big brand names on our client list, and this funding has allowed us to get in front of other similar businesses. The response has been incredible, and we’re excited about the next stage of expansion.”

BCRS Business Loans’ Niki Haggerty-James, said:

“Expert LMS is a fantastic example of how innovation and determination, supported by the right funding, can drive business success. “We’re proud to help them grow, reach new markets, and continue delivering high-quality learning technology solutions. “BCRS is a story-based lender, and we are committed to supporting small businesses to achieve growth. Our mission is to make a positive social and economic impact, and we are delighted that Expert LMS is looking at further expansion, which will create additional jobs. “We look forward to following their journey and wish them the best of luck.”

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Funds at the British Business Bank, said:

“The Investment Fund for Wales was created to support ambitious businesses across the country, helping them to access the finance they need to grow and thrive. This investment into Expert LMS is a great example of how the fund is enabling innovative Welsh businesses to unlock their potential and we wish them every success as they continue to build on their already impressive portfolio of clients.”

The British Business Bank backed Investment Fund for Wales operates across the whole of Wales and includes a range of finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments up to £5 million to help small and medium-sized businesses start up, scale up or stay ahead. BCRS Business Loans is managing the smaller loans part of the fund (£25,000 to £100,000). FW Capital are responsible for larger loans (£100,000 to £2 million) and Foresight manage equity deals (up to £5 million).