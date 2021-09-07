50+ LIVE Webinars to Showcase Wales’ Green Industries in Build-up to COP26

Green Industries Wales, the independent voice of decarbonisation and sustainability in Wales, has announced a pioneering series of live webinars to inform all green stakeholders in Wales, pre and post the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which is being held in Glasgow from 1st November to 12th November.

Hosted by Carwyn Jones, former First Minister for Wales, the live Webinars will run from October 1st until mid-December – shining a spotlight on the most important factors affecting climate change in Welsh industry and society: from the emerging energy sources and technologies being embraced by Wales, to the radical changes about to happen across industry, transport, the built environment and our communities as a whole.

Mark Powney, Founder of Green Industries Wales and Managing Director of Business News Wales, commented:

“There’s an urgent need for a series of expert webinars that share knowledge, discuss the major challenges and opportunities – and debate the hard decisions that need to be made right now. That mission to collaborate, discover and inform is at the heart of why Green Industries Wales was established. We’re providing the platform and opening up the stage to the key influencers and industry figures who, together, will be shaping our race to net zero. “The transformation ahead will seep into every aspect of our lives: from the way we produce, store and use energy, to how we grow our food, build our houses and choose to travel – right through to the legal and governance frameworks we live under. There could not be a bigger agenda; and these webinars will reflect, inform and reinforce that – offering stakeholders the opportunity to amplify their message to a highly-influential community.”

Carwyn Jones, Chair of Green Industries Wales, emphasised the depth and breadth of topics that will be covered by the webinars:

“Wales and the whole world is beginning to understand the scale of the challenges we face and the transformation we need to effect in the way we power our industry, fuel our transport and provide energy for the way we all live. This series of webinars will address every facet of these challenges. They’re both an invitation to share knowledge and a ‘must-see’ for anyone with a genuine interest in understanding the whole green agenda and what we can achieve here in Wales. I urge anyone with a voice and an opinion on these crucial matters to get involved.”

The expertly produced webinars will be shared through the channels of Business News Wales – the main B2B news channel and key connector of business and government across Wales.

Packages are available to extend coverage across to features and articles in both Business News Wales and the 140-page Green Industries Wales special publication that will be delivered to key energy stakeholders in Welsh government, business and communities.

To find out more about participating in these high-profile webinars – https://businessnewswales.com/green-industries-wales/