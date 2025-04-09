50-bed Denbighshire Care Home Granted Planning Permission

The construction of a 50-bed state-of-the-art care home just outside a Denbighshire town is a step closer after planning permission was granted.

The new building will replace the 30-bed Plas Gwyn Nursing Home near Ruthin, which has been recognised as no longer being fit for purpose for a modern care home due to its constrained rooms and inefficient energy consumption.

The new care home will be constructed within the existing site, before current residents are moved in and the old home is demolished.

Once built, the new care home will provide high-quality accommodation for current and future residents, with all rooms being en-suite and having enough space for wheelchairs and hoists to be easily manoeuvred, meeting modern day standards.

Denbighshire County Council approved the plans after a comprehensive application was submitted by leading property consultancy Fisher German.

Nia Borsey, Senior Associate at Fisher German, said:

“We are delighted Denbighshire County Council has granted permission for the new care home next to Plas Gwyn. “There is a clear demand for additional bed numbers within the borough, with many elderly residents having to leave Denbighshire to find suitable care home to meet their needs elsewhere in North Wales and even over the border into England. This care home will provide a fantastic modern facility offering to this area of North Wales. “The new home will ensure elderly people are able to stay in the area should they need care, and that they will receive a much higher quality of care than what is currently available. “Retrofitting Plas Gwyn to meet current standards and extend to provide an additional 20 bedrooms was found to be prohibitively expensive, so building a new home and demolishing the old one was the most viable solution to futureproof the care facility for generations to come.”

Although Plas Gwyn is not located directly in an Area of Outstanding National Beauty, it is on the border and visible from the Clwydian Range which means the new building has been sensitively designed to respect its location.

The car-park will be made from ‘grasscrete’ – a surface which combines concrete and grass – to help the site blend in more easily with its surroundings from the nearby hills and minimise landscape impact.

Nia added: