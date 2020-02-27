5 Technologies that will Help Welsh Households Save Carbon

With the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions becoming ever more urgent, energy industry experts have identified five ways in which Welsh households can use new technologies to help reduce their carbon footprint.

The energy predictions follow the Government’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, which will require changes to how we heat our homes.

Published by OFTEC, the trade association for the oil heating industry, the five trends households in Wales should expect to see over the coming years include:

Cooking up renewable fuels at home

There are currently 114,000 oil heated homes in Wales that are not connected to the gas grid. These homes could switch to a renewable low carbon oil blend made from recycled cooking oils, fats and greases with minimal disruption.

This green ‘biofuel’ could play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and provide a long-term, practical and cost-effective solution for heating off-gas grid homes. Real world testing of the fuel is already underway and it is hoped that a 100% fossil-free liquid biofuel will be available by 2035.

Electric cars continue to accelerate

Despite initial skepticism when the first mainstream electric vehicles were released 10 years ago, things have moved on considerably. Technology continues to evolve rapidly and, following the Government’s announcement that new petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles can’t be sold from 2035, a significant increase in electric cars on UK roads is expected over the coming years.

Smart heating systems get smarter

As well as heating our homes with more environmentally friendly fuels, new technologies will help us become more efficient and reduce the 65.9 million tonnes of carbon produced by UK residential properties each year. Controlling heating from smartphones is becoming more mainstream, and new AI technologies, which detect when we are home and monitor our daily routines, will further optimise our energy use.

Savvy switching

New regulations have made switching energy supplier easier and the bills we receive much clearer. Oil heated homes can already benefit from shopping around for the best price through online price comparison websites, but general increased consumer awareness will make this the norm. The number of smart meters installed will also continue to increase, giving consumers greater insight into their energy consumption.

Time out of the office

Many organisations are already committed to playing their part in tackling climate change. As new technologies such as faster full-fibre broadband and 5G mobile connectivity become more widespread, we may see more companies offering employees flexible working. This could include more home working, and organising conference calls instead of face to face meetings to reduce unnecessary travel.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: