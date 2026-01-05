5.65m Still to File as Self Assessment Deadline Looms

5.65 million taxpayers still need to complete their Self Assessment ahead of the January 31 deadline, HMRC says.

More than 6.36 million taxpayers have submitted their tax return so far. Those who miss the deadline could face an initial late filing penalty of £100.

Thousands of people filed their Self Assessment tax return over the New Year, said HMRC. A total of 54,053 customers filed their tax return for the 2024 to 2025 tax year on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The figures show that:

342 customers filed their tax return in the last hour of 2025.

19,789 filed on New Year’s Day.

3,927 people filed between 11:00 and 11:59 on 31 December – the most popular time to file over the two days.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

“New Year is a great time to start afresh. What better way than to ensure your tax affairs are in order for another year than completing your tax return. If you have yet to start, the clock is ticking, go to GOV.UK and start today.”

A wide range of online help and support is available on GOV.UK to help people fill in and file their tax return.

Customers can start their tax return, save it and re-visit it as many times as they need to before they submit it. And, once they’ve sent it, the bill doesn’t have to be paid straight away, but does need to be paid before the 31 January deadline.

The easiest way to pay is through the HMRC app. Customers can also set up notifications in the app to ensure they know when payments are due so they don’t miss a deadline.

Information about different payment options can be found on GOV.UK.

Customers who are unable to meet the tax return deadline need to tell us before the 31 January. HMRC said it will treat those with reasonable excuses fairly.

The penalties for late tax returns are:

an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay, or if the tax due is paid on time

after 3 months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900

after 6 months, a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater

after 12 months, another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater

There are also additional penalties for late payments of 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, 6 months and 12 months. If tax remains unpaid after the deadline, interest will also be charged on the amount owed, in addition to the penalties above.

People who complete a Self Assessment tax return to pay the High Interest Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) can opt out and choose to pay it through their tax code via the new PAYE digital service.

Eligible customers need to notify HMRC to stop Self Assessment before the filing deadline. Where a tax return has already been sent, customers can choose to stop from the following tax year. HMRC will then amend their tax code and they will be registered to pay HICBC through PAYE.

Customers do not need to include their 2025 Winter Fuel Payment, or Pension Age Winter Heating payment in Scotland, on their tax return for the 2024 to 2025 tax year as payments received in Autumn 2025 will be recovered in the 2025 to 2026 tax return, due by 31 January 2027.