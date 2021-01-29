£5.5 Billion Awarded to the Top 50 Construction Firms in December

ISG took this month’s top spot in the contractor league tables after being appointed the contractor for seven major projects totalling just under £2.7 billion.

Almost all this amount is due to work on a new £2.6 billion electric battery plant in Blyth, Northumberland.

In second position this month with just one project is Future Valleys, who are working on a £513 million dualling project on the A465 in Wales. Up 16 places from last month, Wilmott Dixon round off the top three with seven projects totalling £170 million including extension works to a community hospital and construction of a 318-flat building in Bristol.

The latest edition of the Top 50 League Tables published by industry analysts Barbour ABI, highlights the number and value of construction contracts awarded during December. This month shows that the combined value of contracts awarded to the Top 50 was just over £5.5 billion with a total of 128 projects.

For December, Kier Construction were the busiest contractor with a total of eight contract awards at a combined value of £116 million. ISG sit at the top of the rolling 12-month league table with 59 projects at a total value of £3.3 billion.

Tom Hall, Chief Economist at Barbour ABI & AMA Research said,

“2020 ended with a strong December value of £5.5bn. However, £2.6bn was the Gigavolt EV battery plant in Northumberland; underlying activity remains somewhat weaker than average. Over the beginning of 2021, uncertainty remains as the UK suffers under another Covid-19 wave and concerns arise over the newly erected EU trade barriers. Positively, construction activity should be relatively unaffected by the third national lockdown.”

