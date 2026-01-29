4theRegion Announces It’s Your Swansea 2026 Conference

4theRegion, the South West Wales membership alliance dedicated to collaborative regional growth, has announced that its landmark conference It’s Your Swansea 2026 will take place on Thursday 12 March 2026 at the Swansea Building Society Arena.

Now in its sixth year, the It’s Your Swansea conference returns with a new and inclusive format designed to put people at the heart of the conversation. The event is free to attend and welcomes individuals, community organisations, businesses and public sector leaders from across Swansea and the wider region.

The conference will open with a keynote session, bringing together senior leaders from across education, local government and regional partnerships to set the scene for the day. Speakers will include Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, Paul Kift of Gower College Swansea, and other regional voices, sharing insights on Swansea’s opportunities, challenges and the importance of collaboration in shaping the city’s future.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming people back to Swansea Arena for the It’s Your Swansea 2026 conference,” said Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate how far our city has come, showcase the incredible projects already making a real difference on the ground, and look ahead to what’s next for Swansea. Over recent years we’ve seen major investment, regeneration and growth right across the city. “From transforming our city centre and waterfront to supporting businesses, creating jobs and strengthening skills, Swansea continues to move forward with confidence and ambition. The It’s Your Swansea conference brings together residents, businesses, partners and organisations who all care deeply about the future of our city. “It’s a chance to share ideas, build new partnerships and explore how we can work together to deliver even more opportunities for people who live, work and visit Swansea.”

Paul Kift, Gower College Swansea, said:

“At Gower College Swansea, we believe youth empowerment is about more than opportunity, it’s about giving young people a voice, building confidence and enabling them to help shape the future of our city. As one of the largest Further Education colleges in Wales, we see first-hand the difference that meaningful engagement and collaboration can make, and we’re proud to play a leading role in championing youth empowerment across our communities.”

Following the keynote session, the conference will move into its Open Agenda format. This means there are no set topics decided in advance. Instead, everyone who attends is invited to suggest a conversation they care about, whether that’s jobs and skills, young people, community life, the environment, the future of the city centre, or something else entirely.

“We’re incredibly excited about this year’s It’s Your Swansea, because the new format really reflects what 4theRegion is about,” said Dawn Lyle and Zoe Antrobus, Co-Directors of 4theRegion. “By opening up the agenda, we’re creating space for honest conversations, fresh ideas and connections that don’t usually happen in traditional conference settings. It puts people and place at the centre of the day”.

Attendees can host a discussion, join a conversation, or simply listen and share ideas. The aim is to create space for the issues that matter most to the people of Swansea, and to turn shared ideas into practical action.

The day will feature 20+ interactive discussion groups, shaped around the five core missions of 4theRegion’s Transformation Plan, a five-year programme focused on strengthening local supply chains, empowering communities, supporting young people, championing positive local media, and growing a green economy across South West Wales.

Alongside the discussions, the conference will feature an exhibition area, where local organisations, community groups and businesses can showcase their work and connect directly with attendees. The exhibition offers a chance to explore what’s happening across Swansea, discover opportunities to get involved, and spark new collaborations.