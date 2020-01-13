Description

Key Speaker will be the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

The aim of CCP Business Network is to allow businesses in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire (CCP) to develop mutually beneficial relationships, gain referrals and develop their client network and is open to all businesses .

Places are booked free via Eventbrite (follow the link below), but there is an entry fee of £5.00 per person for every event (cash please, no card payment facility). Entry fee covers the use of the venue, handouts, name badges, refillable tea/coffee, breakfast rolls, etc. Rolls are ordered during registration with Vegetarian and Vegan options available.

General Agenda

7.30 to 8.00am – Arrival, registration and informal networking.

Grab a tea, coffee or water and mingle until the introduction!

8.00 to 8.05am – Introduction, welcome and administration by Dave Thomas.

8.05 to 8.50am – 1 minute round robin sessions.

8.50 to 8.55am – One 5-minute session.

8.55 to 9.00am – One ‘Pearls of Wisdom’ 5-minute session.

9.00 to 9.10am – Tea/coffee refill and breakfast roll.

9.10 to 9.30am – One business related ‘key speaker’ 20 minute session.

9.30 to 10.00am – Informal networking.

10.00am – Meeting close.

Note: Times from 8.05am may vary owing to attendance numbers.

There is no joining fee, no monthly charges and no commitment requirements.

We are supported with regular attendance by organisations such as Bucanier Project, Business Wales, Carmarthenshire County Council, Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service, Antur Teifi, Department for Work and Pensions, etc., to provide advice and support to businesses.

We hope that you will come along to CCP Business Network events and share information about your business and the services you offer. In the meantime, if you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact Dave Thomas or Claire Thomas on 01559 418759 or by email [email protected] or [email protected]

Cost:Free

WHEN:4th November 2020 – 07:30 – 10:00 GMT

WHERE:Newcastle Emlyn – Ty Nest Function Room, Gwesty’r Emlyn Hotel