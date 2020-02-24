Description

Are you great at doing what you do but struggle when it comes to selling what you do? Want to invigorate your sales approach for 2020? Think you need to be the stereotypical sales person when it comes to selling your business?

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to understand how your own unique sales advantage can make selling easy and enjoyable.

Feel energised by harnessing your strengths, resulting in a positive selling experience

Gain valuable insight into the buying behaviours of your customers and your natural selling style

Develop your agility to meet your customer’s needs and make that sale!

Cost:Free

WHEN:4th March 2020 – 15:00 – 18:00

WHERE:Gaerwen – M-SParc

SOURCE:www.hwbmenter.cymru