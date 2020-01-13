Description

Môn Larder, delivered by Menter Môn and Welsh Government’s Food and Drink division have joined forces to host an event to promote regional produce for large-scale public sector catering.

A one-day event specific for those involved in the procurement of food and drink in the public sector. The expo will provide insight and information on current initiatives and policy drivers that support the case for local and shortened food and drink supply chains. It will also showcase food and drink products suitable for large scale public sector organisations procurement.

Sector experts and representative from the organisers will be available for interview (Welsh and English) before and during the event.

For further information and to attend please contact Llinos Iorwerth/ Rhys Evans at Ateb [email protected] 01248 534200/ 07970 997124

WHEN:4th February 2020

WHERE:Bangor – Bangor University