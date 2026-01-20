£43m Investment into R&D for Green Aviation Projects

Businesses, researchers and universities across the UK are set to be invited to bid for a share of £43 million for research and development projects that help to deliver net zero aviation by 2050.

The UK Government said the technologies that will be developed with this funding, such as clean fuels and zero-emission aircraft, will play an important role in delivering on its vision to expand airports in line with climate targets by decarbonising aviation and improving air quality.

The investment could also be used for a trial to understand how contrails – condensation trails produced from aircraft exhausts that can contribute to global warming – could be avoided.

The Civil Aviation Authority will develop regulations required for the widespread use of hydrogen fuel through this investment, including support for pioneering companies and universities that are preparing for new zero carbon technology.

Some of the funding will support the use and tracking of Sustainable Aviation Fuels in regions like Africa and the Caribbean, and improve their participation in schemes that offset global aviation emissions. The UK Government said this will ensure UK airlines are not at a financial disadvantage to airlines based in low-income countries who can avoid the costs associated with carbon offsetting because they do not have the required tracking and implementation tools.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

“Our £43 million investment will deliver the cutting-edge technology of the future, grow the economy and support highly skilled jobs as part of our mission to deliver national renewal. “Zero emission aircraft, hydrogen fuels and other emerging technologies are vital to reduce the climate impacts from flying, and will enable us to deliver our airport expansion plans to boost connectivity and grow the economy.”

The Hydrogen in Aviation Alliance said:

“The funding for green aviation projects will help ensure the UK leads the future of flight. Hydrogen-powered aviation is at the heart of this ambition and is essential to decarbonising aviation while ensuring the sustainable growth of our industry. “We welcome the Government’s support for pioneering businesses developing zero-emission aviation technologies, alongside its commitment to enabling the Civil Aviation Authority to put in place the right regulations for the use of hydrogen fuel. These are important steps on the journey to making hydrogen-powered flight a reality and securing a competitive, sustainable future for UK aviation.”

Duncan McCourt, Chief Executive of Sustainable Aviation, said:

“We know that aviation is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise, and, as we continue on the road to net zero by 2050, industry action combined with government investment are required. “This funding will help turn ambition into operational reality across key decarbonisation pathways, helping to deliver carbon-neutral skies.”

Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive of Airlines UK, said: