42,000 Workers Used Flexible Furlough in July in Wales

Over 42,000 workers in Wales returned to their jobs part-time in the first month flexible furlough was introduced, statistics published show.

Flexible furlough began on the 1st July to give businesses the flexibility to bring employees back part-time, whilst the government still pays 80% of wages for the hours not worked.

42,300 workers went back to offices, shops, restaurants and factories to work on a part-time basis.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer said:

“These figures show the success of our furlough scheme- making sure people’s jobs are there for them to return to. “That so many businesses have been able to get back to trading, and bring their staff back to the workplace is a testament to the impact the scheme has had.”

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:

“Throughout the pandemic the UK Government has provided thousands of businesses and individuals across Wales with the comprehensive and flexible support they need. “Protecting, supporting and creating jobs is at the heart of our plan for recovery. With initiatives like the Job Retention Bonus and the Kickstart scheme, we are backing businesses and workers as we get the Welsh economy moving again.”

At the height of the pandemic, 1.85 million employments in the UK retail and wholesale sector were furloughed, but today’s figures show that number dropped to 789,000 by the end of July with more than a million people off furlough.

Today’s news comes as 9.6 million jobs have been supported through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

This support for furloughed workers and businesses will continue through the £9 billion Job Retention Bonus and other interventions in the Chancellor’s Plan for Jobs – including the £2bn Kickstart scheme.