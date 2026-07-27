£400m Investment in Spy Drones ‘Will Back Jobs in Wales and South West England’



An investment of up to £400 million to equip the Army with the latest spy drone technology is set to sustain jobs in Wales and South West England.

The UK Government has placed an initial order with Tekever for six AR5 drones, with up to 24 delivered by 2029.

The AR5 has been selected to replace the ageing Watchkeeper drones, under a deal worth up to £400 million over the next 10 years. The drone will be built in Tekever’s soon to be open Swindon manufacturing facility.

Tekever also has a site at West Wales Airport, Aberporth, which is used to conduct research and development and test flights for customers including the UK Home Office, Royal Airforce and Royal Navy.

The full contract will sustain and create hundreds of jobs at Tekever’s UK sites, the UK Government said.

The new drones will be able to carry up to 50kg in surveillance equipment, such as cameras and sensors, and can fly for longer than previous systems the Army has used, giving commanders real-time intelligence to protect troops and inform battlefield decisions.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:

“Proven in Ukraine and designed to protect British soldiers globally, we’ve chosen the UK-based Tekever AR5 drone to supply our personnel with kit that will keep them ahead of emerging threats. “This investment will support our troops on deployment, while driving re-industrialisation and backing British innovation.”

Watchkeeper, in service since 2014, is reaching the end of its operational life. The new AR5 offers significantly improved endurance, sensor capability and reliability, ensuring that the Army maintains a battle-winning edge in surveillance and reconnaissance systems. The drone has been utilised by Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the battlefield.

Subject to contract signature and final approvals, the new capability will begin entering service later this year, with support sustained for at least five years and options to extend.