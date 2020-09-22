400k Refurbishment of North Wales Theatre

Theatre goers will have an exciting array of top names to look forward to when they visit the Pavilion Theatre next year, including Jimmy Carr, Rob Brydon, Toploader and Blood Brothers all confirmed, with over 98% of shows postponed following Covid-19 restrictions, now rescheduled for 2021.

In addition to providing a range of top class shows, Denbighshire County Council and Denbighshire Leisure Ltd have also invested over £400k into the Theatre during its closure period.

Work undertaken has been designed to improve the customer experience which includes a brand new PA system within the auditorium, and full refurbishment of ground floor and first floor toilets. The company has also invested in a new state of the art ticketing system, which will deliver a more modern and efficient booking process for customers.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“At Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, the safety of our staff and customers is paramount and we will not compromise on the exceptional experience that our customers have come to expect from us across all of our sites. In partnership with Denbighshire County Council, we have used the downtime during lockdown to invest in our facilities to ensure we come back bigger and even stronger next year. We are pleased to announce that 98 per cent of all shows that were previously postponed in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic have been rescheduled and are now available to book. We are extremely grateful to Denbighshire Council for their investment in this important attraction. The closure period has allowed for essential maintenance to be undertaken without disrupting the programme or our valued customers”. “Despite the disappointment this year, staff at the Theatre have remained positive, and have worked tirelessly throughout the closure period to secure new dates for postponed shows. We have some exciting new developments to look forward to at Rhyl Pavilion and when we have further guidance from the Welsh Government we will update our website and social pages with more information.”

Many theatres and arts organisations across Wales have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 situation. Denbighshire Leisure Ltd and Denbighshire County Council have worked together to ensure the Pavilion Theatre will reopen in a solid financial position in order to continue providing its customers with the best possible experience and programme.

Councillor Bobby Feeley, Lead Member for Wellbeing and Independence, said: