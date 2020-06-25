£400,000 Welsh Government Funding for Ambitious Hengoed Firm

The Welsh Government is providing £400,000 to support a growing Hengoed-based business which produces plastic injection moulded products and create 25 new jobs over the next 12 to 18 months.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates today announced OGM (SW) Limited will use the investment from the Economy Futures Fund to turn its Hengoed-based plant into a world-class plastic injection moulding operation.

The funding will be vital in supporting the local economy in recovering from the impact of coronavirus.

As well as helping create 25 new jobs, the funding will enable the company to invest in new plastic moulding machines and install robots alongside existing automation cells.

OGM Limited designs and manufactures specialist parts for a variety of industries – from electrical, to automotive, medical and industrial sectors.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said:

“OGM (SW) Limited is an important employer in the region, which has enjoyed strong growth in recent years thanks to the diverse customer base it has developed. “Today’s announcement will not only be important in helping the company create good-quality jobs but also support the economy locally as we deal with the impact of coronavirus. “I am delighted the Welsh Government has been able to support OGM, which further demonstrates our determination to pursue prosperity for all and empower all our regions to become more productive.”

Kevin Jones, site director at OGM (SW) Limited, said:

“We welcome Welsh Government support for OGM (SW) Limited. The £400,000 funding will allow us to purchase additional injection moulding machines along with robot handling equipment to support additional new business we have secured.”

OGM (SW) Limited is also receiving support from the Economic Resilience Fund to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

To help respond to the pandemic, the firm has adapted its operations to develop a number of products. These include an antiviral and antibacterial handguard called TouchSafe, which minimises contact with everyday surfaces such as door handles.

Mr Jones added: