40% of Resident Doctors in Wales ‘Facing Unemployment this Summer’

A total of 40% of resident doctors in Wales are concerned they will be unemployed from August, says the British Medical Association (BMA).

Data which looked at the employment of resident doctors who have now completed two or more years of their foundation training also showed that 53% of doctors currently facing unemployment were unsuccessful in securing a specialty training post this year, leaving them at risk of being out of work or forced into unstable locum roles, the BMA said.

In total, 82% of respondents said they either currently have concerns around unemployment from Aug 2025 or have had concerns but have now secured employment.

The BMA said the findings “paint a stark picture of a medical workforce under pressure”, with 63% of those without training posts now planning to take up locum work. That is described by BMA Cymru Wales as “costly, unsustainable, and becoming rarer with employers particularly in general practice unable to pay for locums due to underinvestment”.

The specialty training, which begins in August each year, enables doctors to develop their skills in a particular area of medicine after two or more years of general training following graduation so that they are able to progress their careers and provide specialist care to patients.

The survey also found that 46% of doctors facing unemployment are considering leaving medicine altogether and 30% are now also applying for jobs abroad.

Some doctors described applying for up to 30 posts without securing a single offer.

The results reflect concerns raised by BMA Cymru Wales, which says that the Welsh Government has not taken on board the recommendation by HEIW to expand specialty training places despite the growing number of medical students and foundation doctors in Wales, including those who have graduated from the new North Wales medical school.

The BMA’s Save Our Surgeries campaign has also been calling for additional investment for general practice to train and recruit newly qualified GPs in Wales to help ease the significant pressures on the service.

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu, chair of the BMA’s Welsh Resident Doctor Committee, said: