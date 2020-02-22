Description

Our Bridgend Business networking events are designed to fit nicely into your working day and are perfect for connecting with other businesses across South Wales, with easy access from the M4 (junction 35).

Our facilitated, friendly and informal meetings vary in format to keep things fresh and maximise the opportunity… here is the broad structure of the meeting:

(11am – Free open networking one hour pre-session to find out about Zokit and see if its for you. Attendees to this will need to purchase their own refreshments at the bar If you wish to stay for the full meeting, you can do so and pay the host at the time (cash payment only))

12pm – Arrivals, open networking and choose your lunch

12.30pm – Introductions and business wisdom talk.

12.45pm – Lunch served and one-to-one or small group meetings

1.40pm – Open networking over coffee

(Please note timings for activities during the meeting are approx.)

2pm – Meeting closes but feel free to continue networking

Each person has around 1-3 minutes to focus on their business. The style is very conversational so there is no need to prepare a formal pitch. We have a two-minute business wisdom spot for a quick fix of business know-how, or a 10 – 15 minute presentation from one of our valued members to showcase their business. We then facilitate one-to-one or small group meetings so you can get to know the people in the room there and then.

We actively welcome new guests to come along and try one of our friendly networking events. Guests who register for membership on the day enjoy one additional month of free membership.

If you decide to join Zokit you will leverage our unique Business Evolution System™ which is designed and proven to fast track your business.

Whether you are a guest or a Zokit member you are assured a warm welcome awaits you.

If you have questions please email [email protected] or call 07983 259752

Cost:£12.50 – £18.51

WHEN:3rd March 2020 – 11:00 – 14:00 GMT

WHERE:Pencoed – Pantruthyn Farm Table Table