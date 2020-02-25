Description

The Pembrokeshire Business Panel would welcome all to join us celebrate the best of Pembrokeshire Tourism & Hospitality at a breakfast event, kindly hosted by Tom Simmons at his Tower Bridge restaurant.

Sponsored by the Retreats Group, the breakfast event will serve a taste of Pembrokeshire, whilst enabling attendees to hear and see the best of what the county has to offer.

Tom Simmons was born and raised in Pembrokeshire, and is at the forefront of the kitchen providing superb dishes from thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and for this particular event, focussing specifically on Pembrokeshire related produce.

This is a breakfast event not to be missed, and at a cost of only £10 per person, is not to be missed!

Cost:£10 per person

To register to attend this Pembrokeshire Business Panel Breakfast event, please contact initially via [email protected]

WHEN:3rd March 2020

WHERE:London – Tom Simmons Tower Bridge

SOURCE:southwaleschamber.co.uk