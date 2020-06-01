Description

The first in a new series of online events to help women take their business idea and MAKE IT HAPPEN promises to be an inspiring introduction to female entrepreneurship. It will feature activities to help women generate and develop ideas and give them a change to get answers to any burning questions.

Hannah Saunders, founder and MD of Toddle – Born Wild will be guest speaker at the event. Having set up her business, which creates natural skincare products for children only a few years ago she is already incredibly successful – winning Womenspire’s Entrepreneur Award in 2019.

The online events are part of the wider Future Female Founders project, a collaboration between Chwarae Teg, NatWest and Simply Do Ideas.

Cost:Free

WHEN:3rd June 2020 – 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

WHERE: Online – Webinar