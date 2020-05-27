Our very popular fortnightly Zokit Cardiff Breakfast Event at the Village Hotel is moving online until further notice.

Face to face networking is still the best way to grow your network and using online technology Zokit Cardiff is now using this to continue to provide a platform for our members and visitors during the CoronaVirus

Online networking is creating real focused commercial opportunities and we want to support you through these unprecedented times. Our feature image came from Zokit Vale which proved the demand to find ways to overcome business challenges.

Free to Zokit members we will continue to follow our tried and tested meeting format aswell as being agile when required to meet the needs of participants.

Visitors are welcome to attend one meeting for £9.95 before being asked to join to access further events.

Format of the Event

8.00 am – Welcome & Introduction To Zoom

8.10 am – Introduce Yourself and Your Business

8.30 am – Business Wisdom

8.40 am – Break Out Groups

8.55am – Next Steps

9.00 am – Close

The team at Zokit Cardiff look forward to welcoming you.

Any questions please email our Hub Leader Bob Kennedy on [email protected] or text 07918080749