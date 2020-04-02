During these unprecedented times, we are not yet able to determine the full impact of the pandemic across societies, industries and individuals.

The challenges that COVID-19 has already presented have meant that businesses and people are changing the way they work to protect their workforce and clients.

Join Quantum Advisory, Darwin Gray, Solosy Wealth Management and Mazars Accountants UK for a series of webinars where they explore the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and personal lives.

In the first webinar on Friday 3 April at 11:30 a.m. the team will be discussing the considerations for business owners including employee job retention and furlough leave, business security, employee benefits and options when facing insolvency.

The expert speakers:

Damian Phillips, Employment Law Partner, Darwin Gray

Stuart Price, Partner and Pension Actuary, Quantum Advisory

John Solosy, Chartered Financial Planner, Solosy Wealth Management, Partner Practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management

Mark Boughey, Partner, Mazars Accountants UK

