£350k Funding Package for Specialist-led Dental Practice in Bangor

An award-winning Dental Surgeon from Gwynedd has secured £350k of funding to deliver a new specialist-led dental practice in Bangor.

Dr. Mike Hughes has used the funding package from NatWest to secure new premises and launch ‘Deintyddfa Na-Nóg Dental & Implant Team’, offering private general dental care, hygiene services, dental implants, Invisalign orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, specialist gum disease management and advanced root canal treatment.

Located in Parc Menai in Bangor, the new dental practice will open within the next few weeks and will offer services that are not available elsewhere in North Wales. Currently, patients seeking such expert procedures are forced to travel to Manchester or Liverpool for treatment.

The move has also brought several new job opportunities to the local area, with the company currently recruiting for another Dentist, as well as three Dental Nurses and two Dental Hygienists.

The funding facilitated the essential move for Dr. Hughes, who has ambitious plans for growth over the next five years. The two-storey building will initially hold three surgeries and a teaching facility to assist local and national dentists to improve their skills, while there are also plans for a further two surgeries within the next two years.

Dr. Hughes has been practicing dentistry for more than 14 years in the local area, accepting referrals for complex work from up to 30 colleagues across North Wales. He has worked as a private referral dentist since 2009, focusing mainly on referral work for the last eight years, and has been thrice named as Wales’ Young Dentist of the Year.

Dr Hughes, Director of Dentistry by Mike Limited said:

“Opening Deintyddfa Na-Nóg Dental & Implant Team has been a goal of mine for a long time and the funding package and support from NatWest has enabled me to bring my vision for the business to life, as well as my passion and drive to support the local communities of North Wales. “Our innovative procedures and teaching opportunities will be a great addition to Bangor and to North and Mid Wales. I am confident the business will succeed and have great plans for future growth.”

Tim Davies-Hughes, Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: