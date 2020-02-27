Description

Join fellow business owners and entrepreneurs in a friendly, informal environment at Moneypenny Dog ‘n’ Bone in Wrexham

It’s time to tell the story of Wales’ smaller businesses. It’s time to tell people why Our Business is Wales.

Wales is truly a nation of smaller businesses that make up the heart of our communities. We want to hear from you about what makes your business tick, and what the challenges and opportunities are that you face in business today.

Come along to this FREE event at the Dog ‘n’ Bone in the stunning Moneypenny headquarters in Wrexham to take part in our interactive session and make your views known. Make sure your mobile device is charged – we’ll be using the doopoll app to gather opinions. You won’t need to do anything beforehand, just turn up and be prepared for some discussion and lively sharing of ideas based on the questions in the agenda. There will also be time to network with other businesses.

We are delighted that our hosts Moneypenny will be talking about their growth story over the last 10 years from small business to their current success.

Online booking* is essential – booking will close prior to the event so there will be no last minute ‘on the day’ booking. This FREE event is open to members and non-members – all welcome!

Agenda

9.00am Arrival, registration and networking

9.30am Moneypenny welcome and introduction

9.45am Introduction to the Our Business is Wales campaign

10.00am Doopoll question: How strong do you feel the voice of business is amongst Welsh politicians?

10.10am Session 1 – Biggest issues: What is the biggest issue facing your business/ businesses in Wales?

10.40am Session 2 – Ideas for change: If you were First Minister for the day, what would be the one change you would make?

11.10am Summary and final doopoll call to action: Will you join us and share how your business is Wales by doing one (or more) of the following? Tweet/ Suggest/ Attend/ Share

11.30am End (and optional tour of the building)

Driving directions: The Moneypenny building can be seen from the A483. If you’re coming from Chester/ the north on the A483, take the exit marked Ruthin and turn left onto the A525, Ruthin Road. At the next set of traffic lights turn left onto Croesnewydd Road. At another set of traffic lights, take the left onto Western Gateway and follow the signs into the Moneypenny car park. Park in visitor spaces or pull around to the back of the building where there are more spaces.

For general enquiries regarding booking onto the event, please contact [email protected] or call 07917 162779

For further details, please contact Mike Learmond, FSB Senior Development Manager, at [email protected] or tel 07917 628934

Cost:Free

WHEN:31st March 2020 – 09:00 – 11:30

WHERE:Wrexham – Moneypenny, Western Gateway

