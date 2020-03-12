Description

No matter if you are in B2B or B2C business, WeChat is one of the best tools for you to reach your target audiences in China. It has grown into a very popular social media network in China, the so called ‘Super App’. This is not just because of its 1.1 billion users worldwide, but also because WeChat has many more functions integrated, like WeChat Pay, WeChat Store, Moments, and Mini-programme etc.

In this crash course, you will learn everything about WeChat from the basics to more advanced tools that help you reach out and engage with the right audience in order to grow your business in China. We will also bring in a Tencent insider for his insights and advice to businesses in 2020.

Who is this for?

1. Marketing & Sales functions from businesses seeking to reach out to the Chinese market through WeChat. Whether you are a newbie, or already have experiences with WeChat, you will find the crash course both practical and inspirational.

2. Marketing Professionals looking to stay one step ahead of your peers in what’s happening in China digital world.

Part Two: WeChat Sales with Case Studies

Speaker: Jiao Li

WeChat is also a very important tool for sales in both B2B and B2C settings.

In this session, you will learn:

How to reach out to potential customers via WeChat?

How to build relationships via WeChat that will increase your sales?

How to leverage your company WeChat account to drive sales?

What is WeChat Mini-programs and how can it help with your business?

Do’s and don’ts of selling to China via WeChat.

Part 1 is on 26th March 2020 – 10:00am – 12:00pm

If you’re interested to join both sessions, you will get a 10% special discount

Cost:£50+VAT

WHEN:26th March 2020 – 10:00am – 12:00pm GMT

WHERE:Webinar