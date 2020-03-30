Description

Hive is a Community for Modern Working and brings together employers from across the sectors in Wales to share knowledge, connect and network.

Register below for our upcoming webinar ‘It’s not too late to get Agile’.

Agile working is not a new term to many and it may even be something you have previously considered but for whatever reason, didn’t pursue. That said, it’s not too late to implement some quick new ways of working to help your business through this very difficult time.

During this webinar you will get to hear from Gemma Littlejohns, Senior Business Partner on our Agile Nation 2 Project and Paul Lewis, Co-Founder of Hoop Recruitment. Gemma will talk you through some immediate changes you can implement and Paul will share his take on how an Agile approach could quite literally save your business.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:31st March 2020 – 1pm-2pm

WHERE:Webinar