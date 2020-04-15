Description

How well do you understand the principles of selling and influencing? What difference could proven methods of selling and influence make to your business success?

The world has changed since Covid-19, but it is imperative that the show must go on. Please join our IoD Cambridgeshire webinar where we will be joined by expert guest speaker, Justin Leigh, Managing Director at Focus4growth. He will be sharing different techniques and methods that you can use to transform the engagement and influence you have on stakeholders and clients.

By the end of the webinar you will have learned how to:

Establish the strongest rapport with your clients

Quickly create a position of credibility and authority with all your clients

Ask the right questions to demonstrate your engagement and interest

Keep control of the sales process to achieve the best outcome for both parties

Utilise the key principles of negotiation to give you confidence under pressure

Speaker:

Justin Leigh – Managing Director, Focus4growth Ltd

Justin is a respected business leader with over 20 years’ experience of developing and leading high performing Sales & Marketing teams.

He is an emotionally intelligent leader whose ability to engage, motivate and develop business teams has been integral to his successful career to date.

A track record of achievement in selling and servicing End-user clients and Channel partners across multiple business segments, including; Medical Devices, Dental Products, IT Accessories, OEM Materials and Health Care IT software. An accredited Executive Coach who is an accomplished presenter, facilitator, advisor and consultant to Board Level Executives.

Justin is passionate about the growth of people, inspiring them to reach outstanding performance levels, through continuous improvement and clear, accountable action.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:30th April 2020 – 09:00 – 10:00

WHERE:Webinar – Online

SOURCE:iod.com