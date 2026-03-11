£30m Urban Renewal Project Delivers 106 New Homes in Cardiff

Seven years of work by Dennis Hellyar Architects has come to fruition with the final handover of one of Cardiff’s largest urban renewal projects.

The £30 million Sanatorium Road redevelopment has transformed a stretch of brownfield land in Cardiff, the former Lansdowne Hospital site, into 106 energy-efficient homes, enhancing the city’s affordable housing stock.

A mix of family homes and apartments has been created, including bespoke accommodation for adults with a range of additional support needs, all set around an open green space and a communal sensory garden, and connecting seamlessly with local streets and cycleways.

Dennis and his team took on the challenge in 2018, adopting the guiding principles of the RIBA's 10 Characteristics of Places where People want to Live and the Placemaking Wales Charter. They were determined to impart a unique identity and distinctive character, in line with the demanding design brief from developer Hafod.

“Our philosophy is that we never deal simply in numbers and units, but to take a broader view and extract the most from any development in terms of design and place-making,” said Dennis. “We want Sanatorium Road to be a neighbourhood that stands the test of time and where people will be proud to live in generations to come.”

The aim was to design streets and spaces that feel safe and welcoming, retain the character and greenery of the existing site, and build homes that are genuinely low-carbon.

“The 10 Characteristics principles ran through every choice we made, from the orientation of the buildings to the way we managed rainwater, and seeing families move in and children playing in those spaces makes it all worthwhile.”

Dennis says this has been achieved, in part, with an eye for detail.

“We have thought hard about how we can instil a long-lasting character using variation in high-quality bricks, as well as detail in metal balconies, window surrounds, cladding and other features. There are many things you can do which add up to make a difference.”

Sanatorium Road in Canton has been delivered by developer Lovell on behalf of Hafod in partnership with Cardiff City Council and the Welsh Government.

Ali Salter, Director of Development at Hafod, said:

“We are delighted that residents are now settling into their homes on the former Lansdowne Hospital site. “At Hafod, we believe that a good home and strong community are crucial for wellbeing. By adopting a placemaking approach across our development programme, we ensure that the homes we deliver are not only high‑quality but also contribute to vibrant, well‑connected communities. These homes are designed to integrate with the surrounding area and provide great access to local amenities, including employment opportunities and schools. “The design that Dennis and his team have delivered demonstrates real attention to detail and shows how affordable homes can be high‑quality, attractive, and low‑carbon.”

Anthony Vagges, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said: